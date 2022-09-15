LawCall
Five survivors reflect on the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing 59 years later

By Gillian Brooks
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Thursday, September 15, 2022, marks 59 years since the bombing of 16th Street Baptist Church. Addie Mae Collins, Denise McNair, Carole Robertson and Cynthia Wesley all lost their lives that day.

On Thursday, a group of women who survived the bombing attended the memorial service. Janie Collins-Simpkins, Joycelyn Lyles-Coke, Deborah Lyles-Smith, Joey James Regal-Favors and Angela Lyes attended youth ministry together as kids.

They believe every child who survived is a victim of the hatred that erupted that day.

However, they say when the girls were killed, the world took notice and it paved the way for the Civil Rights Movement to move forward.

Now they ask for America’s youth to remember the sacrifices that were made so change could happen.

“I hope that the young people that came today, will understand that what they have, they owe their ancestors to be the best person that they can be. To give their all and to do positive and good things. Because somebody shed blood to give them that,” said Regal-Favors.

The women hope that all of the surviving children can have a reunion in the near future.

