First Alert for more sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday everyone! Temperatures continue to trend a few degrees warmer this morning. Most spots are in the low to mid 60s with a few in the upper 50s in parts of Marion, Winston, and Cullman counties. The good news is that the humidity levels remain low and comfortable for this time of the year. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar continues to show a clear sky and dry conditions across the Southeast. All of the active weather continues well to our south in parts of the Gulf of Mexico and off the Southeast coast of the Atlantic Ocean. We get to enjoy another day of sunshine and low humidity. Temperatures are forecast to warm into the lower 80s by noon. High temperatures today will likely climb into the mid to upper 80s this afternoon with a sunny sky. Winds will end up from the east at 5-10 mph. If you have any evening plans, temperatures are forecast too cool near 80°F around 7 PM. Temperatures are expected to cool into the 70s after 8 PM with a mostly clear sky.

Near-Average Temperatures Tomorrow: The trend for warmer temperatures will likely continue as we approach into the weekend. Tomorrow morning will likely end up a few degrees warmer with most of us waking up into the mid 60s. A few spots to the north could cool into the lower 60s. We will end up with a mostly sunny sky tomorrow with highs in the upper 80s. Easterly winds will continue at 5-10 mph. If you plan on attending the Alabama State Fair in Birmingham, temperatures will likely start out in the mid 80s at 4 PM and cool into the 70s by the end of the night. The weather should be picture perfect for high school football games. Temperatures will likely end up in the 70s Friday evening with light easterly winds.

Weekend Forecast: The upcoming weekend will remain very warm and dry. Morning temperatures are expected to drop into the mid to upper 60s with highs in the upper 80s. A few spots could end up near 90°F on both Saturday and Sunday. If you are planning on attending the UAB, Alabama, or Auburn football games Saturday, make sure you wear sunscreen and don’t forget about the hat and sunglasses! The UV Index will remain in the very high category which means you could start to burn in 15 minutes if you are not protected. Humidity levels will remain comfortable over the weekend, so the heat index will not be an issue. This would be a great weekend to do some yardwork during the morning or evening hours.

Next Big Thing: The dry weather pattern is likely to continue going into next week. The big story will likely be the heat. Our long-range weather models are hinting that we could see temperatures climb well above average for the first half of next week. Our average high/low temperature for the middle of September is 86°F/66°F. We will likely see highs in the low to mid 90s with overnight lows near 70°F. It’ll be hot next week, but the dew points will remain low enough where it won’t feel super muggy or uncomfortable. We look to remain dry for most of next week with only isolated rain chances possible the following weekend.

Tropical Update: Tropical Storm Fiona formed last night in the Central Atlantic Ocean. Winds are up to 50 mph, and it is pushing off to the west at 10-15 mph. Tropical Storm Watches have been issued for portions of the northern Leeward Islands. Fiona will likely remain a tropical storm and interact with Puerto Rico, Haiti, and the Dominican Republic over the weekend. Rain and gusty winds will be likely in these locations. We have decent guidance on the track of this storm for the next three to five days, but uncertainty on the track of the storm remains high going into next week. Several models hint it could curve northwards and stay east of the Bahamas. If Fiona remains fairly strong, this solution could verify. It would be the best-case scenario as it would stay east of the United States and remain over the Atlantic Ocean. If Fiona remains weak and takes a southerly route, it will have the potential to move into the Caribbean and maybe the Gulf. Fewer models support this possibility, but we can’t completely rule it out. We will monitor Fiona, and let you know if changes in the forecast are needed. The rest of the Atlantic Ocean remains quiet. Hurricane season officially ends on November 30th.

