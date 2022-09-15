LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Cullman Co. School bus driver involved in head-on collision, no students on board

The school bus accident happened on County Road 222 near Palomino RV Resort.
The school bus accident happened on County Road 222 near Palomino RV Resort.(Cullman Co. Schools)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Cullman County School bus driver is recovering at a hospital following a head-on collision September 15.

No students were on board the Harmony school bus 16-20. The accident happened on County Road 222 near Palomino RV Resort.

fmovies
embedgooglemap.net

The driver was taking the bus to Cullman for a monthly inspection. He has been taken to the hospital as a precaution.

A Cullman Co. School bus driver is recovering at the hospital after a head-on collision...
A Cullman Co. School bus driver is recovering at the hospital after a head-on collision Thursday morning.(Cullman Co. Schools)

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mariah Conn-Wilhelm is facing seven felony charges.
Woman charged after tying up man, beating him for hours, police say
Shelby County fair canceled for 2022
Authorities in South Carolina say two women have been arrested after a man was stabbed and...
Warrants: 2 women arrested, charged in stabbing man accused of cheating
Birmingham Water Works Board chair rescinds resignation; says he wrote the letter ‘under duress’
Some of the poison's effects are already obvious
A groundskeeping issue poisons the Ross Bridge golf course

Latest News

Bonnie Chancellor, Jr. was killed in an industrial accident in Birmingham
Man killed while trying to fix jammed paper machine at Birmingham business
Rental scam warning
Online rental scam leaving Birmingham families out thousands of dollars
City working to fix Birmingham's litter problem
Birmingham city leaders looking to crack down on illegal littering
Controversy over new condo complex in Tuscaloosa
New proposed apartment complex in Tuscaloosa causes controversy