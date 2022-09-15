Cullman Co. School bus driver involved in head-on collision, no students on board

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Cullman County School bus driver is recovering at a hospital following a head-on collision September 15.

No students were on board the Harmony school bus 16-20. The accident happened on County Road 222 near Palomino RV Resort.

The driver was taking the bus to Cullman for a monthly inspection. He has been taken to the hospital as a precaution.

A Cullman Co. School bus driver is recovering at the hospital after a head-on collision Thursday morning. (Cullman Co. Schools)

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

