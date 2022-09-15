LawCall
Chilton County moves one step closer to getting a new E911 system

By Chasity Maxie
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Chilton County is one step closer to getting a revamped E911 system.

The Maplesville Town Council unanimously agreeing to move forward with a new contract.

Sheriff John Shearon said communication between emergency departments has been an issue in and around Chilton County for a while, but the problem was highlighted when two officers in Bibb County were shot back in June.

Officer Brad Johnson was killed in that shooting and Sheriff Shearon said there wasn’t an effective way for all emergency agencies to communicate.

That’s why the Maplesville Town Council approved a measure to move forward with a new contract with Chilton County E911.

Sheriff Shearon said some of the details are still being worked out and E911 is still waiting to hear if the Chilton County Board of Education will contribute money to the project.

He said the BOE initially reached out saying it wanted to be a part of the expansion so it could have a direct line to emergency help, if needed.

The expansion includes the development of a P-25 radio system and two additional communication towers.

“If we can’t talk to each other, it’s kind of hard to keep the public safe. We’ve got to know what’s going on, where people are, where the problem is going on at, and if it’s a vehicle pursuit, it could be with a violent felon, or anything like that. So, we’ve got to be able to talk to each other to be able to do that,” Sheriff Shearon said.

Sheriff Shearon said the total cost of the expansion will cost around $4 million.

Of course, the key to this entire project hinges on every municipality within the county signing the contract and securing the money.

He anticipates the new contract will be signed by the end of the month, and the new system could be up and running within 18 months.

