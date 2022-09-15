LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Birmingham Squadron name TJ Saint as new head coach

The Birmingham Squadron announced that TJ Saint has been named the new head coach of the team.
The Birmingham Squadron announced that TJ Saint has been named the new head coach of the team.(Source: Pelicans' G League/Instagram)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Squadron announced that TJ Saint has been named the new head coach of the team.

Saint has been the associate head coach for the New Orleans Pelicans’ G-League affiliate teams for the past three seasons and was an assistant coach the season before. Saint has also been the video coordinator for the Detroit Pistons and the Director of Basketball Strategy for the University of Georgia men’s basketball team.

Saint will be joined by Mery Andrade. Perry Huang and Jodie Meeks on his coaching staff.

The Birmingham Squadron will play their first game of the season against the Lakeland Magic at Legacy Arena on November 6.

The Squadron will host local player tryouts on September 17 at 9 a.m. Click here for more information.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bonnie Chancellor, Jr. was killed in an industrial accident in Birmingham
Man killed while trying to fix jammed paper machine at Birmingham business
Shelby County fair canceled for 2022
Mariah Conn-Wilhelm is facing seven felony charges.
Woman charged after tying up man, beating him for hours, police say
Police in California say a middle school employee suffered an overdose after a student brought...
Police: School supervisor overdoses on fentanyl after student brings pills to campus
Birmingham Water Works Board chair rescinds resignation; says he wrote the letter ‘under duress’

Latest News

UAB Football
UAB hosts Georgia Southern
Magic City Classic tailgating slots to go on sale on September 15
Magic City Classic tailgating slots to go on sale on September 15
When you are known by an acronym you know you are good, so for MPW its sound stands alone. MPW...
MPW stands alone at Bessemer City High School on the gridiron
WBRC Sideline
Sideline Schedule Week 4