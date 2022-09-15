Birmingham Squadron name TJ Saint as new head coach

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Squadron announced that TJ Saint has been named the new head coach of the team.

Saint has been the associate head coach for the New Orleans Pelicans’ G-League affiliate teams for the past three seasons and was an assistant coach the season before. Saint has also been the video coordinator for the Detroit Pistons and the Director of Basketball Strategy for the University of Georgia men’s basketball team.

Saint will be joined by Mery Andrade. Perry Huang and Jodie Meeks on his coaching staff.

The Birmingham Squadron will play their first game of the season against the Lakeland Magic at Legacy Arena on November 6.

The Squadron will host local player tryouts on September 17 at 9 a.m. Click here for more information.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.