LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Birmingham Neighborhood Association elections set for Oct. 18

By Lauren Harksen
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You will soon have a chance to elect new leaders at the most local level. Birmingham will hold Neighborhood Association elections next month.

The Birmingham City Council passed a resolution on September 14 setting the elections for Tuesday, October 18, so you have a month to learn about your candidates.

Each of the 99 Birmingham communities has three seats: president, vice president, and secretary.

Everyone running must be 18 years old, have attended four meetings in the last year, and have turned in their declaration of candidacy form by September 6.

The current Fairview Community President Adlai Trone represented his area for two terms or four years. He says it’s important for residents to get involved with their local government because it’s how the communities can grow and get better.

“Each neighborhood is different in its own way, in its own right from the schools to the parks to the people that live there and it’s important that you have boots on the ground and you understand what each neighborhood not only stands for -- but what are the goals?” he asked.

As far as accomplishing those goals, Trone’s biggest piece of advice for those serving is to remember it’s a marathon, not a sprint.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some of the poison's effects are already obvious
A groundskeeping issue poisons the Ross Bridge golf course
Shelby County fair canceled for 2022
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
Teddy Gentry, a founding member of and bass player for the country music super group Alabama,...
Bassist for country group Alabama arrested on pot charge
Birmingham Kroger distribution center
Kroger’s grocery delivery service growing in Birmingham

Latest News

The state may become the first in the country to use nitrogen hypoxia, an untried method to...
We could learn soon if untried execution method will be used on AL death row inmate
Remembering bombing victims of 16th Street Baptist Church
Remembering bombing victims of 16th Street Baptist Church
Declining enrollment means less funding for Birmingham City Schools
Declining enrollment means less funding for Birmingham City Schools
City working to fix Birmingham's litter problem
City working to fix Birmingham's litter problem