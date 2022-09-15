LawCall
Birmingham city leaders looking to crack down on illegal littering

City working to fix Birmingham's litter problem
By Lauren Jackson
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We told you how Birmingham Public Works crews spent more than a week in the Wylam neighborhood collecting more than 200 tons of illegally dumped bulk trash.

But, city councilors said that everyday littering is also leading to a ton of trash on Birmingham’s streets.

Birmingham City Councilor Clinton Woods said he gets calls weekly of complaints of trash, liter, and illegal dumping. He said city council is exploring ways to heavily enforce it.

Just this past weekend, Woods paired up with volunteers with District 1 and District 4 to pick up almost 1400 pounds of trash in one day. It’s apart of their anti-litter campaign. The city is hoping new uniform trash bins will help with some, but Woods said lot of the trash right now comes from drivers tossing it out the window. He said the city is working on legislation to strictly enforce punishments for drivers that do this.

“Some of these areas where people are just throwing things out, being able to get video to capture that and put it through our court system and basically fine them to the highest extent allowable, so those would really identify people who are doing it. If you are dumping in our city, we want to identify you and we want to address it.”

Woods said the city already has the cameras to enforce this, they are just working through logistics on who will watch them and legislation on how much to fine. But, he said he is hoping to tackle littering sooner rather than later.

