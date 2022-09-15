LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Alabama says it’s not ready to execute by nitrogen hypoxia

The state may become the first in the country to use nitrogen hypoxia, an untried method to...
The state may become the first in the country to use nitrogen hypoxia, an untried method to carry out Alan Eugene Miller's execution set for next week.(WBRC)
By KIM CHANDLER
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s prison commissioner said the state is not ready to carry out an execution by nitrogen hypoxia. Alabama Corrections Commissioner John Q. Hamm said in a Thursday court filing that the state cannot execute an inmate next week by nitrogen hypoxia.

A federal judge had ordered the state to clarify if the state was ready to implement the new execution method.

Alan Miller is scheduled to be put to death on Sept. 22 for killing three men in a 1999 workplace shooting. Miller is seeking to block his lethal injection, claiming prison staff lost paperwork he returned in 2018 choosing nitrogen hypoxia as his execution method.

Most Read

Bonnie Chancellor, Jr. was killed in an industrial accident in Birmingham
Man killed while trying to fix jammed paper machine at Birmingham business
Mariah Conn-Wilhelm is facing seven felony charges.
Woman charged after tying up man, beating him for hours, police say
Shelby County fair canceled for 2022
Birmingham Water Works Board chair rescinds resignation; says he wrote the letter ‘under duress’
Authorities in South Carolina say two women have been arrested after a man was stabbed and...
Warrants: 2 women arrested, charged in stabbing man accused of cheating

Latest News

The 21st-ranked Rebels open the season Saturday against Troy.
No. 21 Ole Miss opens season against Troy
The state of Alabama is asking a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Alan Eugene...
State opposes lawsuit to block execution of Alabama inmate
Auburn center Nick Brahms is calling it quits on his playing career because of lingering knee...
Auburn center Nick Brahms ends career because of injury
Fifty-seven-year-old Alan Eugene Miller is set to be put to death Sept. 22 for a 1999 workplace...
Alabama inmate says state lost form naming execution method
A military veteran has pleaded guilty to faking his own death off the coast of Alabama to avoid...
Man admits faking death to avoid sex abuse charges