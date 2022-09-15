LawCall
81-year-old Cedar Bluff man killed in single-truck accident

By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CHEROKEE Co., Ala. (WBRC) - An 81-year-old Cedar Bluff man was killed in a truck accident in Cherokee County, Thursday, September 15, 2022, according to Alabama State Troopers.

Troopers said Charles Grady Sharp, 81, was killed when he drove his truck off the roadway, struck a culvert, and the truck overturned. Sharp died at the scene, according to troopers.

The crash happened at 6:35 a.m. on Cherokee County 115 near Alabama 9, approximately four miles east of Cedar Bluff, in Cherokee County.


Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

