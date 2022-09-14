LawCall
You could soon be able to renew your passport online

By Catherine Patterson
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 10:20 PM CDT
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You could soon be able to renew your passport online.

The State Department began a pilot program in August, giving 25,000 volunteers the ability to test out an online passport renewal system.

There are specific guidelines to qualify to use the online portal.

The agency says the processing times to renew online are the same as renewing by mail.

They’ve reached the 25,000 limit already, so they’re pausing the program for now.

“They’re planning to start taking more applications some time in September, but they didn’t give a specific date,” said Clay Ingram with AAA Alabama. “So, evidently it’s going to be later in September, or very possibly in October, depending on how the pilot program goes for them. The best thing to do is just keep an eye on that website and watch. And make sure you meet the requirements.”

As always, make sure you’re only providing your personal information on legitimate government websites.

