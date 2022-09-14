LawCall
You can help fight food insecurity this weekend by preparing for your gameday tailgate

Inflation & food insecurity
By Gillian Brooks
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Friday, September 16, Magic City Harvest is hosting its annual tailgate fundraiser. The money raised will go to help people fighting food insecurity throughout parts of central Alabama.

Suzanne Wright is the executive director of Magic City Harvest. She said they work with 32 agencies, but sometimes don’t always have everything for a well balanced meal.

“Sometimes the food we get, we don’t know what it’s going to be and we don’t have enough to make a really good meal for those that are hungry.”

The money raised by the tailgate fundraiser will be used for just that. The meals are being provided by Little Donkey and Rodney Scott’s BBQ and each meal comes with a Hero Doughnut. Meals orders are now open and can be picked up on Friday between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

“And then you can take it to your Friday night tailgate or Saturday night tailgate,” said Wright.

There are currently 120,000 people in the community that do not know when their next meal is. If you do not want to buy meals, you can also make a donation or participate in the silent auction.

“We all have been from time to time, needed help from one another. And if that help isn’t there or provided it’s hard to get back on to your feet.”

You can purchase your meals here.

