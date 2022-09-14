LawCall
Hale County Sheriff's deputy charged with domestic violence

West Alabama law enforcement officer charged with domestic violence
West Alabama law enforcement officer charged with domestic violence(Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HALE CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit say a deputy with the Hale County Sheriff’s Office was arrested on September 13.

Authorities said deputies with the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic disturbance in the Taylor Wood area. There, deputies found 36-year-old Joseph Allen Nail in a physical altercation with his wife. Both suffered minor injuries in the altercation.

Nail was charged with one count of Domestic Violence Strangulation. He is being held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on a $15,000 bond.

Due to the allegations and Nail being a law enforcement officer, the Violent Crimes Unit was asked to conduct the investigation.

