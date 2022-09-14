LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Warrants: 2 women arrested, charged in stabbing man accused of cheating

Authorities in South Carolina say two women have been arrested after a man was stabbed and accused of cheating. (Source: WMBF)
By WMBF Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - South Carolina authorities say two women are facing assault charges after a man they both knew romantically was stabbed.

According to arrest warrants, 22-year-old Amber Mullins confronted her live-in boyfriend about cheating on her with 27-year-old Ashley Cline.

WMBF reports the two women found out that the boyfriend, who was not identified in the arrest warrants, was intimately involved with both of them.

On Sept. 8, Mullins and Cline reportedly then got into an argument with the man when Mullins got a knife from the kitchen.

According to the warrants, Mullins returned to the bedroom where Cline held the man down while Mullins stabbed him in the leg and neck.

Authorities said Mullins was charged with assault, battery and possession of a weapon. Cline was charged with assault and battery and released from jail on a $7,500 personal recognizance bond.

According to the South Carolina Judicial Department Public Index, Mullins was previously arrested in June on charges of attempted murder. She is accused of shooting at two people from her car. Authorities said she was out on home detention before this incident.

Copyright 2022 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some of the poison's effects are already obvious
A groundskeeping issue poisons the Ross Bridge golf course
Homewood Police release suspect information in deadly shooting investigation.
NEW PICTURES RELEASED: 35-year-old man shot and killed in Homewood
possible hazmat situation at Dog Days of Birmingham
Downtown doggy daycare evacuated after possible hazmat leak; facility to reopen Wednesday
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
The Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska announced on Monday country music star John Michael Montgomery...
Country music star injured after tour bus overturns in crash

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Two women accused of stabbing man who they were both dating
Pieper Lewis, an Iowa teen who says she stabbed and killed a man who raped her, has received a...
Teen avoids jail time after admitting to killing alleged rapist
A police bomb squad is on the Northeastern University campus in Boston to examine a suspicious...
College evacuated in Boston; 1 reported injured after blast
Birmingham City Hall. (Source: WBRC video)
Birmingham City Council sets Neighborhood Association elections date
FILE - A driver delivers 8,500 gallons of gasoline at an ARCO gas station in Riverside, Calif.,...
Inflation still stubbornly high despite August slowdown