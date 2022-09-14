LawCall
Virtual hiring event for Mercedes-Benz starts Monday

Mercedes-Benz USI (MBUSI) is partnering with West Alabama Works September 19 for a virtual...
Mercedes-Benz USI (MBUSI) is partnering with West Alabama Works September 19 for a virtual hiring event.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Mercedes-Benz USI (MBUSI) is partnering with West Alabama Works September 19 for a virtual hiring event.

Full-time, permanent jobs are available. They pay $22 an hour.

MBUSI is encouraging more technical candidates to apply for the maintenance team member and/or automation cell operator positions. Several production team member positions are also available.

To participate in the virtual hiring event, job seekers must complete a profile online here. Applicants will receive a follow-up via email or through text message within 24 hours from our team.

