Virtual hiring event for Mercedes-Benz starts Monday

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Mercedes-Benz USI (MBUSI) is partnering with West Alabama Works September 19 for a virtual hiring event.

Full-time, permanent jobs are available. They pay $22 an hour.

MBUSI is encouraging more technical candidates to apply for the maintenance team member and/or automation cell operator positions. Several production team member positions are also available.

To participate in the virtual hiring event, job seekers must complete a profile online here. Applicants will receive a follow-up via email or through text message within 24 hours from our team.

