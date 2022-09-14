Tuscaloosa Police, state troopers target speeding and street racing

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa Police Department and Alabama State Troopers team up to add more patrols to I-359 between downtown Tuscaloosa and Skyland Boulevard. It’s one of Tuscaloosa’s busiest roadways and law enforcement became worried when they noticed more instances of speeding and Tuscaloosa Deputy Police Chief Sebo Sanders said they have noticed more instances of street racing and reckless driving in the area on game day weekends.

The first crackdown happened September 2nd and the 3rd on the weekend of Alabama’s home football opener. During that two day traffic detail, officers wrote 86 tickets to 70 drivers. More than 60 of those were for speeding. Authorities arrested two drivers for street racing and impounded their vehicles.

Sanders added you will see more high visibility patrols along I-359 when Alabama has a home game.

“We do want to be visible. We do want to be seen that we can slow down traffic, especially those who are racing or driving. We really want to deter that.”

