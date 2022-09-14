LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Tuscaloosa Police, state troopers target speeding and street racing

(WBRC)
By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa Police Department and Alabama State Troopers team up to add more patrols to I-359 between downtown Tuscaloosa and Skyland Boulevard. It’s one of Tuscaloosa’s busiest roadways and law enforcement became worried when they noticed more instances of speeding and Tuscaloosa Deputy Police Chief Sebo Sanders said they have noticed more instances of street racing and reckless driving in the area on game day weekends.

The first crackdown happened September 2nd and the 3rd on the weekend of Alabama’s home football opener. During that two day traffic detail, officers wrote 86 tickets to 70 drivers. More than 60 of those were for speeding. Authorities arrested two drivers for street racing and impounded their vehicles.

Sanders added you will see more high visibility patrols along I-359 when Alabama has a home game.

“We do want to be visible. We do want to be seen that we can slow down traffic, especially those who are racing or driving. We really want to deter that.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some of the poison's effects are already obvious
A groundskeeping issue poisons the Ross Bridge golf course
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
Teddy Gentry, a founding member of and bass player for the country music super group Alabama,...
Bassist for country group Alabama arrested on pot charge
Birmingham Kroger distribution center
Kroger’s grocery delivery service growing in Birmingham
Franklin Senfles, 22, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 20 years for selling Hailey Deickman,...
Man sentenced to 20 years for overdose death of teen who died days before graduation

Latest News

When you are known by an acronym you know you are good, so for MPW its sound stands alone. MPW...
VIDEO; Bessemer City HS Band
Ezekiel Kelly
3 dead, 3 injured in hours-long shooting spree; 19-year-old in custody
The state may become the first in the country to use an untried method to carry out the death...
Alabama could be first to use nitrogen hypoxia for upcoming execution
Railroad strike would cause severe supply chain disruption
Potential nationwide railroad worker strike could cause further strain on trucking industry