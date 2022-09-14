Troup’s Pizza: The Hot Cahawba

Ingredients:

1 homemade sandwich bread (made from a refrigerated pizza dough, cut in half, baked at 350, seven minutes on each side)

6oz Braised short rib

2 slices provolone

1oz hot giardiniera

1oz sliced pepperoncini

1 oz garlic mayo

Directions:

In an oiled skillet, heat pepperoncini, short rib, giardiniera.

Spread garlic mayo on bread.

Fill sandwich with short rib mix.

Place provolone inside.

Heat in 350 oven until cheese melts.

