Troup’s Pizza: The Hot Cahawba

By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Ingredients:

1 homemade sandwich bread (made from a refrigerated pizza dough, cut in half, baked at 350, seven minutes on each side)

6oz Braised short rib

2 slices provolone

1oz hot giardiniera

1oz sliced pepperoncini

1 oz garlic mayo

Directions:

In an oiled skillet, heat pepperoncini, short rib, giardiniera.

Spread garlic mayo on bread.

Fill sandwich with short rib mix.

Place provolone inside.

Heat in 350 oven until cheese melts.

