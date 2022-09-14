Police identify suspect in murder of 83-year-old Birmingham man

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police said they have identified a suspect in the homicide of an 83-year-old man.

Birmingham Police say 22-year-old Jarvas Tremaine Henderson has been charged in the death of Daniel Garrick. Garrick was found dead in the 600 block of Sheridan Road in May of 2022.

Detective obtained warrants for Capital Murder and 1st Degree Burglary for Henderson.

Henderson has also been identified as a suspect in the murder of 22-year-old Justin Brown. Brown was shot and killed in June of 2022 in the 5900 block of Warner Street. Two more suspects, 20-year-old Ranisha Wright and 23-year-old Joshua Holmes, were also arrested in Brown’s murder.

Henderson is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail on no bond.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.