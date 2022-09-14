LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Police identify suspect in murder of 83-year-old Birmingham man

Birmingham Police identify suspect in murder of 83-year-old man
Birmingham Police identify suspect in murder of 83-year-old man(Birmingham Police)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police said they have identified a suspect in the homicide of an 83-year-old man.

Birmingham Police say 22-year-old Jarvas Tremaine Henderson has been charged in the death of Daniel Garrick. Garrick was found dead in the 600 block of Sheridan Road in May of 2022.

Detective obtained warrants for Capital Murder and 1st Degree Burglary for Henderson.

Henderson has also been identified as a suspect in the murder of 22-year-old Justin Brown. Brown was shot and killed in June of 2022 in the 5900 block of Warner Street. Two more suspects, 20-year-old Ranisha Wright and 23-year-old Joshua Holmes, were also arrested in Brown’s murder.

Henderson is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail on no bond.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some of the poison's effects are already obvious
A groundskeeping issue poisons the Ross Bridge golf course
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
Teddy Gentry, a founding member of and bass player for the country music super group Alabama,...
Bassist for country group Alabama arrested on pot charge
Shelby County fair canceled for 2022
Birmingham Kroger distribution center
Kroger’s grocery delivery service growing in Birmingham

Latest News

On Friday, September 16th, Magic City Harvest is hosting its annual tailgate fundraiser.
You can help fight food insecurity this weekend by preparing for your gameday tailgate
The Day of Remembrance will begin with a memorial service and inspirational message by Dr. Tony...
16th Street Baptist to hold Day of Remembrance commemorating 1963 bombing
Birmingham Water Works chair rescinds resignation; says he wrote the letter ‘under duress’
Mercedes-Benz USI (MBUSI) is partnering with West Alabama Works September 19 for a virtual...
Virtual hiring event for Mercedes-Benz starts Monday