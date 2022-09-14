MPW stands alone at Bessemer City High School on the gridiron

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - When you are known by an acronym you know you are good, so for MPW its sound stands alone. MPW stands for Marching Purple and White, the Bessemer City High School band. Michael Parks is the band director and he has around 90 members this year.

“I would say we are a well rounded band,” said Parks. “That is our strength is that we are not known for just one thing or part, we do everything well and it shows in our performance. It also does not hurt that we play as one, there’s no me, you or I its we.”

MPW’s halftime show has no title, though it’s more of an old school performance that any crowd can get into. The band plays some Poison, along with the song “Backstabbers,” and into a dance routine with the latest songs. The show has a little bit of everything.

The Marching Purple and White will highlighted Friday on WBRC FOX6 during “Sideline” at 10:25PM

