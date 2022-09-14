LawCall
Magic City Classic tailgating slots to go on sale on September 15
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - City of Birmingham officials announced that tailgating slots for the 81st Magic City Classic will go on sale on September 15.

Online only sales will start at 12:01 p.m. on September 15. Spaces will be available on a first come, first serve basis, and customers will be limited to two slots per transaction.

The cost of each tailgating spot is $140 plus administrative fees and sales tax.

Fans will also be able to buy tailgating spots from October 24, to October 26.

The 81st Magic City Classic kicks off on October 29 at Legion Field.

For more information on how to purchase a tailgating spot, click here.

