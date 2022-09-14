LawCall
French bulldog gives birth to 13 puppies in NKY
By Ethan Emery
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
MORNING VIEW, Ky. (WXIX) - French bulldogs are among the most popular dog breeds, ranking fourth most popular according to the American Kennel Club. However, one French bulldog in Northern Kentucky has a little luck by doing something incredibly rare - giving birth to 13 puppies.

A French bulldog was a soon-to-be mother, and when her owner, Jamie Walker, was expecting her to go into labor, he noticed that she was larger than most pregnant dogs.

What happened next shocked Walker.

“We went to the vet, and he said, ‘ah she might have six or seven [puppies],’ and he came back out with a basket behind me full of 13 puppies,” Walker said. “And that’s just unheard of.”

According to the website French Bulldog Owner, the average French bulldog will have around three puppies in a litter. Having seven puppies is rare, the website claims.

Walker is now wondering if his French bulldog is a record-setter.

“Everybody came out and they couldn’t believe it and we started looking [online],” Walker explained. “We seen one other Frenchie that had 13 puppies in Britain. I said, ‘It’s gotta be a U.S. record.’”

Regardless if it is a record or not, this French bulldog and her litter in Morning View are very lucky.

The mother dog is healthy, as well as the puppies, and the puppies will eventually have new homes when they are healthy enough.

