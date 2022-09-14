First Alert for one more day of below average temperatures Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday! Yesterday was picture-perfect, and the nice weather is expected to continue today. Temperatures this morning remain cool, but slightly warmer than yesterday. Most spots are in the mid to upper 50s with a few locations in the lower 60s to the south. Temperatures are roughly five to seven degrees warmer compared to this time yesterday. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry and clear with high pressure across the eastern half of the country. We will see another day with plenty of sunshine with high temperatures slightly warmer in the mid 80s. Temperatures will trend a few degrees below average today, but that will change as we finish out the week and approach the weekend. Winds today will continue from the north at 5-10 mph. If you plan on attending the Legion soccer game at Protective Stadium this evening, plan for a clear sky with temperatures cooling into the 70s around 7 PM. It should be a great day to get some exercise or have a little picnic outdoors.

Seasonable Temperatures to Finish the Week: Temperatures tomorrow and Friday will end up closer to average with highs in the upper 80s. Winds will shift from the north to the east starting tomorrow, but dry air and lower dew points will continue for the remainder of the week. We should see plenty of sunshine Thursday and a mostly sunny sky on Friday. Overnight lows will remain cool and comfortable, but they will also trend warmer with most of us in the low to mid 60s. High school football games Thursday and Friday night will end up very nice with a mostly clear sky and temperatures in the mid 70s around 7 PM.

Weekend Forecast: The upcoming weekend remains dry with temperatures trending slightly above average. Our average high/low temperatures for the middle of September is around 87°F/66°F. Highs will likely climb into the upper 80s with a few spots heating up near 90°F. Overnight lows will trend warmer in the mid 60s. The latest model runs are showing a few more clouds developing in the afternoon hours, but we’ll stay dry with a partly cloudy sky. Dew points will remain low, so the humidity levels will remain comfortable. Just make sure you apply the sunscreen, wear a hat, and don’t forget about the sunglasses if you plan on being outside for an extended period of time. The Alabama, UAB, and Auburn football games will remain hot and dry with temperatures in the upper 80s. Make sure you stay hydrated. This upcoming weekend will be a great opportunity to wash the car and do some yardwork.

Next Big Thing: The big story next week could be the heat. Models are trending warmer with highs well into the 90s starting Monday and continuing into the end of next week. Some of our long-range models are showing highs possibly climbing into the mid 90s. Summer isn’t over yet! The good news about next week’s potential heat is that the humidity will remain comfortable. I don’t see any signs of muggy conditions or wet weather over the next seven to ten days.

Tropical Update: We are in the peak of the hurricane season and the Atlantic is fairly quiet for this time of the year. We are monitoring one tropical wave in the Central Atlantic Ocean. It is located 700-800 miles east of the Lesser Antilles. It has a 50% (medium chance) to develop into a tropical depression or storm in the next few days. Some of our models keep this system weak as it moves to the west-northwest. It could interact with Puerto Rico, Haiti, and the Dominican Republic over the weekend and into early next week. It remains too early to determine if it will move into the Gulf of Mexico or impact the United States. It all depends on the location and strength of the low as it forms. We’ll definitely keep an eye on it going into the weekend. The good news is that we are not forecasting any tropical systems to impact the United States over the next five to seven days.

