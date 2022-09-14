Data shows inflation rose 8.3% in August, Fed may spike interest rates again

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You may have noticed some relief in your wallet when it comes to gas prices recently, but latest data shows that inflation did not ease as much as expected last month.

The Dow fell nearly 1,300 points on September 13 after the new Consumer Price Index showed a more than 8% increase from August last year to this year.

This latest inflation data is coming right before the Federal Reserve meets next week to discuss another interest rate hike and experts said the latest information shows they likely raise them again, which means higher prices for you.

“Even though there wasn’t a big increase month over month, it was higher than the market anticipated,” Senior advisor with The Welch Group Marshall Clay said.

US Inflation Rose 8.3% in August according to the CPI, but Clay said the market was only anticipating an 8.1% increase and it caused the market to drop.

“The stock market the last month or so was presuming that the federal reserve has inflation under control, we’ve reached peak inflation, and it is going to start aggressively coming down,” Clay said. “I think what the market is now trying to come to terms with, that maybe this inflation will be more persistent than we thought.”

Clay said while gas prices are down lately, rent, food and medical costs showed continuing increase in costs for consumers.

“A couple of the components of the CPI showed continuing increase,” He said. “When you look at rent, food, medical costs, those were substantially higher. Even though we have seen a downturn in gas prices, there’s other components of the CPI that are continuing to see increases.”

He said the latest data will likely cause another federal interest rate hike to try and slow inflation down.

“They’re having their meeting and are likely to raise short term interest rates another 75 basis points or 0.75%,” Clay said. “That effects how much revolving credit on bills cost, like home equity lines of credit, other variable rate debt, and auto loans. That’s how it will directly impact the consumer. Things are going to get more expensive.”

Clay said experts were hoping the feds would start lowering interest rates in 2023, but if inflation keeps increasing, it could be a while longer.

“If the feds have to raise rates, they may not be so quick to reverse course and lower them on the backends,” he said.

Clay said the core index report also came in higher than expected for August. This excludes gas and food to evaluate inflation. It came in at 6.3% instead of the anticipated 6.1%.

