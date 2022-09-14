LawCall
Birmingham Water Works chair rescinds resignation; says he wrote the letter under duress’

(WBRC-TV)
By WBRC Staff and Jonathan Hardison
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Less than one week after Birmingham Water Works chair Chris Rice wrote a letter to the mayor’s office resigning from his role, we’re now learning he has decided to rescind his resignation. Rice says he is still the chair and that he wrote the first letter under duress.

Rice, who was appointed to the BWWB Board by Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin, was Board Chairman since January 2022.

In a letter dated September 8, Rice wrote to Mayor Woodfin: “Please accept my resignation from the Birmingham Water Works Board, effective immediately. I am grateful for having the opportunity to serve on this board. I offer my best wishes for its continued success.”

Rice has since hired an attorney and sent a letter to Mayor Woodfin and BWWB Board dated September 14 that he was withdrawing his resignation as it was made “under duress.” Rice said he did not resign to the board, so in his view, he is still chairman.

This is a developing story. Stay with WBRC FOX6 News on-air and online for updates.

