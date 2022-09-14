Birmingham Water Works chair rescinds resignation; says he wrote the letter under duress’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Less than one week after Birmingham Water Works chair Chris Rice wrote a letter to the mayor’s office resigning from his role, we’re now learning he has decided to rescind his resignation. Rice says he is still the chair and that he wrote the first letter under duress.

BWWB board attorney Mark Parnell advises that the board can’t make that determination whether he resigned or not, it will be a court to decide that and Rice remains on board absent a court order — Jonathan Hardison (@FOX6Hardison) September 14, 2022

Rice, who was appointed to the BWWB Board by Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin, was Board Chairman since January 2022.

In a letter dated September 8, Rice wrote to Mayor Woodfin: “Please accept my resignation from the Birmingham Water Works Board, effective immediately. I am grateful for having the opportunity to serve on this board. I offer my best wishes for its continued success.”

Rice has since hired an attorney and sent a letter to Mayor Woodfin and BWWB Board dated September 14 that he was withdrawing his resignation as it was made “under duress.” Rice said he did not resign to the board, so in his view, he is still chairman.

