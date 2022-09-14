Birmingham Water Works Board met with Mayor Woodfin privately Sunday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC has learned Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin met privately with all 8 of the current Birmingham Water Works Board as well as a powerful state senator and the utility’s General Manager Sunday night in a meeting that was not publicly advertised.

The meeting comes less than a week after the BWWB Board Chair Chris Rice resigned under what sources tell WBRC was direct pressure from Woodfin.

State Sen. Roger Smitherman confirmed he attended at the invitation of Mayor Woodfin, but said the group did not discuss BWWB business, but simply got to know each other better.

Since the meeting involved all of the BWWB board members and GM but wasn’t advertised, we asked the Secretary of State and Attorney General’s office if that would be a violation of the state’s Open Meetings Act.

Sec. of State John Merrill said the meeting may not have been well-timed given the scrutiny the BWWB is under from frustrated customer, but if BWWB business didn’t come up, it was likely not a violation of the law.

The Attorney General’s office said it couldn’t comment on the legality of the meeting.

”We reached out to Mayor Woodfin’s office to ask why he arranged the dinner and what they discussed, but we haven’t yet heard back from Woodfin’s office.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.