LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Birmingham Water Works Board met with Mayor Woodfin privately Sunday

The meeting comes less than a week after the BWWB Board Chair Chris Rice resigned under what...
The meeting comes less than a week after the BWWB Board Chair Chris Rice resigned under what sources tell WBRC was direct pressure from Woodfin.(WBRC)
By Jonathan Hardison
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC has learned Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin met privately with all 8 of the current Birmingham Water Works Board as well as a powerful state senator and the utility’s General Manager Sunday night in a meeting that was not publicly advertised.

The meeting comes less than a week after the BWWB Board Chair Chris Rice resigned under what sources tell WBRC was direct pressure from Woodfin.

State Sen. Roger Smitherman confirmed he attended at the invitation of Mayor Woodfin, but said the group did not discuss BWWB business, but simply got to know each other better.

Since the meeting involved all of the BWWB board members and GM but wasn’t advertised, we asked the Secretary of State and Attorney General’s office if that would be a violation of the state’s Open Meetings Act.

Sec. of State John Merrill said the meeting may not have been well-timed given the scrutiny the BWWB is under from frustrated customer, but if BWWB business didn’t come up, it was likely not a violation of the law.

The Attorney General’s office said it couldn’t comment on the legality of the meeting.

”We reached out to Mayor Woodfin’s office to ask why he arranged the dinner and what they discussed, but we haven’t yet heard back from Woodfin’s office.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some of the poison's effects are already obvious
A groundskeeping issue poisons the Ross Bridge golf course
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
Teddy Gentry, a founding member of and bass player for the country music super group Alabama,...
Bassist for country group Alabama arrested on pot charge
Birmingham Kroger distribution center
Kroger’s grocery delivery service growing in Birmingham
Shelby County fair canceled for 2022

Latest News

BCS board approves employee pay raise
Birmingham Board of Education approves new budget, teacher pay raises
When you are known by an acronym you know you are good, so for MPW its sound stands alone. MPW...
MPW stands alone at Bessemer City High School on the gridiron
Tuscaloosa police increase patrols
Tuscaloosa police increase patrols
Tuscaloosa Police, state troopers target speeding and street racing