Birmingham City Council sets Neighborhood Association elections date

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - At the Birmingham City Council meeting on Sept. 13, 2022, the council passed a resolution setting Neighborhood Association elections for Tuesday, Oct. 18.

There are 99 Neighborhood Associations, and each one will hold elections for President, Vice President and Secretary. Officers are required to attend four Neighborhood Association meetings prior to their election. Anyone running for a position must have been a resident of that neighborhood by May 9, 2022.

Voters will have until Sept. 20 to request an absentee ballot, and in-person absentee voting will be available at City Hall from Sept. 26 through Oct. 11 during regular business hours.

Here is a full list of qualifications:

Candidate must be 18 years of age and a resident of the City of Birmingham.

Must have resided in the neighborhood on the qualification date for at least 120 Days.

Candidate must attended at least four of that neighborhood’s meeting during the previous 12 months, prior to the deadline. The Community Resource Services Division will use official meeting attendance sheets and/ or minutes to verify the meeting requirement.

Candidates must complete the Declaration of Candidacy Form and submit it to the Community Resource Services Division prior to the deadline, which was September 6

Councilor JT Moore explained why it is important to get more young people involved with Neighborhood Association:

“We want to make sure residents are participating in their neighborhood elections. It’s not just about getting involved, it’s also about introducing younger people to our government processes and them having the ability to take advantage of serving their neighborhood in a leadership role,” Moore said. “We also had a good dialogue today about certain changes that could be made to improve the Citizen’s Participation Plan to increase the impact of our Neighborhood Associations. Whether that be to ensure that their neighborhood funds are being fully utilized to improve things like public facilities, sidewalks and things of that nature.”

More information about Neighborhood Association election can be found here.

