Birmingham Board of Education approves new budget, teacher pay raises

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Board of Education approved its budget for the Fiscal Year 2023 Tuesday, including setting the district’s minimum hourly pay rate to $15. That pay increase will mean an additional $8,000 yearly for some employees who were previously making as little as $10 per hour, according to Superintendent Dr. Mark Sullivan.

“That’s life-changing for a lot of individuals,” said Sullivan.

The $506,988,421 budget also includes additional pre-kindergarten classes, six new school psychologists, and adjustments in the teacher salary schedule to make pay more competitive with surrounding school districts.

“We’re very proud to say that our salary matrix that we approved here tonight is one of the highest in this particular area,” Sullivan said. “So, we are paying well. We’re working to ensure that when people come to Birmingham they are treated well and the professional development we provide is second to none. "

The budget also includes the state mandated 4% raise for all employees, a $750 holiday bonus, and thousands of dollars in sign-on bonuses for critical needs positions, such as special education and math teachers.

Superintendent Dr. Sullivan said it’s about the district remaining competitive, retaining and recruiting the best staff to offer the best quality education to their students.

The budget will be submitted to the State Department of Education this week, and changes will go into effect on Oct. 1, 2022.

