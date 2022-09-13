LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Trial begins for woman accused of killing expectant mother, cutting unborn baby out of her

By Amanda Alvarado and Fred Gamble
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA/Gray News) - The trial is underway in the capital murder trial of a Texas woman accused of killing a pregnant woman and the fetus she allegedly cut out of the woman’s womb, KSLA reports.

Taylor Parker, 29, faces the death penalty if convicted of the October 2020 death of Reagan Hancock, 21, and the kidnapping of the unborn baby, Braxlynn, who was later pronounced dead at an Oklahoma hospital.

On Monday, Parker entered the courtroom to face a jury on the charges.

The day started with Parker pleading not guilty.

In opening statements, attorneys with the prosecution said Parker committed the crimes not because she wanted a baby but because she did not want to lose her boyfriend.

The attorneys also said Hancock was stabbed and cut around 100 times, with a scalpel being used to remove the fetus.

Witnesses said Parker was unable to carry a child after having a hysterectomy. According to witnesses, Parker offered them $100,000 to be surrogates.

The prosecution said Parker ordered from the internet a suit that made her look pregnant, faking pregnancy for nearly 10 months, all while hunting for a victim.

Defense attorneys said this is a complicated case, both factually and emotionally, and asked the jury to be fair.

Officials say it could take a couple of weeks to try this case.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homewood Police release suspect information in deadly shooting investigation.
NEW PICTURES RELEASED: 35-year-old man shot and killed in Homewood
Some of the poison's effects are already obvious
A groundskeeping issue poisons the Ross Bridge golf course
possible hazmat situation at Dog Days of Birmingham
Downtown doggy daycare evacuated after possible hazmat leak; facility to reopen Wednesday
The Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska announced on Monday country music star John Michael Montgomery...
Country music star injured after tour bus overturns in crash
A 51-year-old Birmingham woman died following a motorcycle accident Sunday, September 11,...
51-year-old woman dies following motorcycle accident in Birmingham

Latest News

FILE - Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach the Capitol in Washington, Jan....
What’s left as Jan. 6 panel sprints to year-end finish
Ukraine's dramatic advance seems to have genuinely shocked Russia.
Ukraine piles pressure on retreating Russian troops
UA Online's new military grant will allow better access to education for active-military members.
University of Alabama reaches record enrollment
Britain's King Charles III, center, and other members of the royal family hold a vigil at the...
King Charles in Belfast; queen’s coffin to return to London