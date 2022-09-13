Pumpkin Spice Dumplings by Grits and Gouda
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ingredients
- 6 tablespoons salted butter
- 1 1/4 cups firmly packed light brown sugar, divided
- 2 teaspoons cornstarch
- 1 cup water
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 cup canned or homemade pumpkin puree (See note)
- 1 1/2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice or ground cinnamon, divided
- 1 8-ounce can refrigerated crescent roll dough ( I used Pillsbury)
- Vanilla ice cream (optional... not really)
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350F degrees.
- Butter the bottom of a 9x9-inch baking dish or 2 quart casserole dish. Just use the partial stick of butter (6 tablespoons) and lightly rub the cut around the bottom only of the dish.
- Place the partial stick of butter in a medium size microwave-safe bow and cut the butter into 4 pieces.Tip: Cutting the butter into pieces prevents the butter from bursting in your microwave.
- Add 1 cup of the brown sugar to the bowl. Set aside the remaining 1/4 cup sugar. Stir the cornstarch into the brown sugar by pushing it around with a spoon. (Butter stays in pieces). This helps distribute the cornstarch evenly.
- Stir in the water and vanilla. Microwave, uncovered, on HGH for 2 minutes. (My microwave is 1100 watts) Remove the bowl with potholders. Then, stir carefully because it’s hot. Microwave 1 additional minute; stir well. Sugar should be dissolved and butter melted.
- Meanwhile, combine pumpkin puree, remaining 1/4 cup brown sugar and 1 teaspoon of the pumpkin pie spice in a small bowl.
- Unroll crescent rolls and cut them into triangles along the perforated edges. Place 2 tablespoons pumpkin mixture on the wide end of the triangles Fold edges of the wide end slightly toward the center; roll up the triangle to form a crescent roll shape. Arrange the dumplings in the casserole dish with the small tip end facing down.
- Give the hot mixture a quick stir and pour it over the dumplings. It will look like a lot of liquid but it will thicken up! Sprinkle with remaining 1/2 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice. Bake on the middle rack for 35 minutes or until the dumplings are browned on top and the sauce is hot and bubbly.
- Let stand 5 to 10 minutes before serving to finish thickening the sauce.I highly recommend serving with vanilla ice cream.