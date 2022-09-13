Pumpkin Spice Dumplings by Grits and Gouda

Ingredients

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350F degrees.

Butter the bottom of a 9x9-inch baking dish or 2 quart casserole dish. Just use the partial stick of butter (6 tablespoons) and lightly rub the cut around the bottom only of the dish.

Place the partial stick of butter in a medium size microwave-safe bow and cut the butter into 4 pieces.Tip: Cutting the butter into pieces prevents the butter from bursting in your microwave.

Add 1 cup of the brown sugar to the bowl. Set aside the remaining 1/4 cup sugar. Stir the cornstarch into the brown sugar by pushing it around with a spoon. (Butter stays in pieces). This helps distribute the cornstarch evenly.

Stir in the water and vanilla. Microwave, uncovered, on HGH for 2 minutes. (My microwave is 1100 watts) Remove the bowl with potholders. Then, stir carefully because it’s hot. Microwave 1 additional minute; stir well. Sugar should be dissolved and butter melted.

Meanwhile, combine pumpkin puree, remaining 1/4 cup brown sugar and 1 teaspoon of the pumpkin pie spice in a small bowl.

Unroll crescent rolls and cut them into triangles along the perforated edges. Place 2 tablespoons pumpkin mixture on the wide end of the triangles Fold edges of the wide end slightly toward the center; roll up the triangle to form a crescent roll shape. Arrange the dumplings in the casserole dish with the small tip end facing down.

Give the hot mixture a quick stir and pour it over the dumplings. It will look like a lot of liquid but it will thicken up! Sprinkle with remaining 1/2 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice. Bake on the middle rack for 35 minutes or until the dumplings are browned on top and the sauce is hot and bubbly.