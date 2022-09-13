LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Pro bull rider Ouncie Mitchell killed in Salt Lake City

Authorities say professional bull rider Ouncie Mitchell was killed in Utah on Monday.
Authorities say professional bull rider Ouncie Mitchell was killed in Utah on Monday.(Bull Stock Media)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A pro bull rider was killed in Utah overnight Monday in what Salt Lake City police are calling a domestic violence homicide.

Police say in a news release that Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen was found shot outside an apartment complex in Salt Lake City after he got into an argument with a woman he had been dating.

Allen died at a hospital. PBR commissioner Sean Gleason says Allen went by the name Ouncie Mitchell as a pro bull rider.

Police arrested LaShawn Denise Bagley, a 21-year-old woman, on suspicion of murder. It’s unknown if Bagley had an attorney.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some of the poison's effects are already obvious
A groundskeeping issue poisons the Ross Bridge golf course
Homewood Police release suspect information in deadly shooting investigation.
NEW PICTURES RELEASED: 35-year-old man shot and killed in Homewood
possible hazmat situation at Dog Days of Birmingham
Downtown doggy daycare evacuated after possible hazmat leak; facility to reopen Wednesday
The Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska announced on Monday country music star John Michael Montgomery...
Country music star injured after tour bus overturns in crash
A 51-year-old Birmingham woman died following a motorcycle accident Sunday, September 11,...
51-year-old woman dies following motorcycle accident in Birmingham

Latest News

The bill would mark the most significant abortion proposal by a Republican in Congress since...
GOP’s Graham unveils nationwide abortion ban after 15 weeks
The bill would mark the most significant abortion proposal by a Republican in Congress since...
Sen. Graham introduces 15-week abortion ban bill in Senate
President Joe Biden is seen in this file photo. Biden plans to deliver remarks on Tuesday...
LIVE: Biden set to mark Inflation Reduction Act at White House event
FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2019, file photo, Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver watches the team...
Suns owner Sarver suspended 1 year, fined $10M after probe
Midfield City School District to implement state-wide framework.
Midfield City School District, Fairfield among dozens implementing support framework this school year