North Birmingham gets $3 million for redevelopment

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re getting new details about new life at a North Birmingham school that’s been sitting vacant for a decade.

The $3 million from Congresswoman Terri Sewell will help clean up environmental concerns at the former North Birmingham Elementary School in hopes of making it more attractive to developers.

“I’m so excited to be able to provide $3 million to North Birmingham for the North Birmingham Elementary School rehabilitation project,” said Rep. Sewell.

The money will help fund redevelopment plans for the site that have been waiting for action since 2017.

“North Birmingham has gone through a lot of environmental injustice and the opportunity to help with the North Birmingham Elementary School Rehabilitation Project to be able to make North Birmingham Elementary an anchor for the redevelopment that needs to take place in North Birmingham was something that was very meaningful to me,” Rep. Sewell explained.

The rehabilitation project will include removing asbestos and lead paint as well as street scaping, which Rep. Sewell hopes will attract more developers to the area.

“I can see that building being a multi-purpose building. It should include retail; it could include community space for community projects and events. It also could be an incubator space for small businesses,” Rep. Sewell said.

Jefferson County Commissioner, Sheila Tyson said she’s eyeing the space for a business.

“I’m in the conversation with Councilor Tate with the concern of putting a business over there a training center. Between me and Councilor Tate putting our funding together, we’re looking at maybe $100,000 with the partnership between me and her,” Commissioner Tyson said.

Commissioner Tyson says she would use infrastructure money to pay for the project that she thinks has the potential to create several jobs.

