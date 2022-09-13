Mistrial declared in Birmingham PD detective’s murder trial

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The trial of a Birmingham Police detective charged with murder ended in a mistrial.

Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr confirmed a judge declared a mistrial in Alfreda Fluker’s case citing juror misconduct.

Fluker is accused of killing Kanisha Fuller as Fuller sat in a car with another detective in 2020.

Birmingham investigators said the shooting involved a love triangle and was domestic in nature.

Carr says his office will re-try the case.

