Midfield City School District, Fairfield among dozens implementing support framework this school year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Midfield City School District is among 33 districts in Alabama partnering with the State Department of Education to implement the Multi-Tier System of Support.

The framework aims to focus on everything a student needs to be successful including academics, social, emotional, and vocational development.

ALSDE will help implement social and emotional support, team building, stakeholder collaboration, professional development, and parental involvement.

Kristie Schankles is an educational specialist with ALSDE. She said the framework focuses on the whole child.

“We try to really work with our parents and our students and getting everyone to the table and everyone having a voice and making sure all of our students and faculty and staff are prepared,” said Schankles.

It will take between six to eight years to implement the entire framework.

Camille Underwood is the mental health coordinator with Midfield City Schools. She said given all the challenges students faced during the pandemic, the framework will provide them with much-needed support.

“The way we look at it, it’s just one plate to provide students with everything they need to be successful,” said Underwood.

The Fairfield City School District was also selected to participate in the program aimed at closing the achievement gap among underperforming students.

