LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Midfield City School District, Fairfield among dozens implementing support framework this school year

By Gillian Brooks
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Midfield City School District is among 33 districts in Alabama partnering with the State Department of Education to implement the Multi-Tier System of Support.

The framework aims to focus on everything a student needs to be successful including academics, social, emotional, and vocational development.

ALSDE will help implement social and emotional support, team building, stakeholder collaboration, professional development, and parental involvement.

Kristie Schankles is an educational specialist with ALSDE. She said the framework focuses on the whole child.

“We try to really work with our parents and our students and getting everyone to the table and everyone having a voice and making sure all of our students and faculty and staff are prepared,” said Schankles.

It will take between six to eight years to implement the entire framework.

Camille Underwood is the mental health coordinator with Midfield City Schools. She said given all the challenges students faced during the pandemic, the framework will provide them with much-needed support.

“The way we look at it, it’s just one plate to provide students with everything they need to be successful,” said Underwood.

The Fairfield City School District was also selected to participate in the program aimed at closing the achievement gap among underperforming students.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some of the poison's effects are already obvious
A groundskeeping issue poisons the Ross Bridge golf course
Homewood Police release suspect information in deadly shooting investigation.
NEW PICTURES RELEASED: 35-year-old man shot and killed in Homewood
possible hazmat situation at Dog Days of Birmingham
Downtown doggy daycare evacuated after possible hazmat leak; facility to reopen Wednesday
The Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska announced on Monday country music star John Michael Montgomery...
Country music star injured after tour bus overturns in crash
A 51-year-old Birmingham woman died following a motorcycle accident Sunday, September 11,...
51-year-old woman dies following motorcycle accident in Birmingham

Latest News

5 people were injured and one person was killed in a shooting and a car crash around 5 p.m. on...
Birmingham Police ask for help in shooting, crash that killed 22-year-old man, injured 2 children and others
The documents also state that White’s defense team spoke with Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick...
Hearing set to discuss Casey White’s motion to move to Cullman Co. Jail
Source: WBRC video
New tools to help students succeed
Man reunited with his dog following a carjacking
Cullman Co. man reunited with dog following carjacking