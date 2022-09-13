LawCall
Man charged, person of interest sought in Talladega stolen vehicle investigation

Richard Brown and Karen Hughes
Richard Brown and Karen Hughes(Talladega Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TALLADEGA Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A 61-year-old Talladega man was charged in a stolen vehicle investigation in Talladega County. Deputies are looking for a 69-year-old Town Creek woman as a person of interest in the case.

While investigating vehicle thefts and the subsequent recovery of multiple stolen motor vehicles in Talladega County, the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office identified Richard Lynn Brown as a suspect in the investigation.

Warrants for Theft of Property 1st Degree and Receiving Stolen Property 1st Degree were obtained for his arrest. Deputies said Brown is currently in custody in St. Clair County on unrelated charges.

Karen Neal Hughes, 69, from Town Creek, Alabama has been identified as a person of interest in the investigation.

The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is requesting help from the public. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Hughes is asked to contact the Investigations Division at (256) 761-2141 or Talladega County Central Dispatch at (256) 761-1556. Information can also be provided anonymously at www.talladegasheriff.com, on the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office mobile app, or Central Alabama CrimeStoppers using their 24-hour tip line (334) 215- STOP (7867) or download the P3-tips app

