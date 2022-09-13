LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Man, 19, charged in death of 18-year-old woman who fell off golf cart

Derek Helms is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of an 18-year-old woman who...
Derek Helms is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of an 18-year-old woman who fell from a golf cart.(Gastonia Police)
By WBTV Web Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - Police have arrested a 19-year-old man after an 18-year-old woman fell off a golf cart and later died.

The Gaston County Police Department said officers received a report of someone falling off the vehicle on Monday, WBTV reports.

When police arrived, they found 18-year-old Gabby Carrigan unconscious and not breathing. She was taken to the hospital and died the next day.

Investigators believe several people were drinking and driving the golf cart in the area, including 19-year-old Derek Helms, who police said was driving the vehicle at the time Carrigan fell.

Helms was charged with involuntary manslaughter, DWI, felony serious injury by vehicle and reckless driving. He is being held in the Gaston County Jail under a $300,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some of the poison's effects are already obvious
A groundskeeping issue poisons the Ross Bridge golf course
Homewood Police release suspect information in deadly shooting investigation.
NEW PICTURES RELEASED: 35-year-old man shot and killed in Homewood
possible hazmat situation at Dog Days of Birmingham
Downtown doggy daycare evacuated after possible hazmat leak; facility to reopen Wednesday
The Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska announced on Monday country music star John Michael Montgomery...
Country music star injured after tour bus overturns in crash
A 51-year-old Birmingham woman died following a motorcycle accident Sunday, September 11,...
51-year-old woman dies following motorcycle accident in Birmingham

Latest News

FILE - Musician R. Kelly, center, leaves the Daley Center after a hearing in his child support...
Jury gets R. Kelly’s child pornography and trial-fixing case
A retired paramedic and nurse found herself being treated after she was knocked down at a...
CAUGHT ON CAM: 78-year-old woman knocked unconscious by escaping bookstore robber, police say
Police say a man was fatally shot outside a Los Angeles restaurant, apparently during the...
Rapper PnB Rock fatally shot in Los Angeles restaurant
Ken Starr, who led the Whitewater investigation of former President Bill Clinton, has died at...
Ken Starr, whose probe led to Clinton impeachment, dies at age 76
Hakeem Jordan.
Eutaw Police: Guns, stolen property found in Greene Co.