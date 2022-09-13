First Alert for beautiful weather Tuesday!

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! It feels like fall outside with temperatures in the low to mid 50s across Central Alabama. Temperatures are nearly 15-20 degrees cooler compared to yesterday morning. Some of you might need the light jacket before you step outside. Patchy fog can’t be ruled out in spots near lakes or rivers. Any fog that forms this morning will likely dissipate by 9 AM. The cool, crisp feel to the air is all thanks to a cold front that moved through our area Sunday night. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us clear and dry. All of the active weather remains to our south along the Gulf Coast. High pressure is in place and will provide us with a long stretch of nice and quiet weather. We are looking at a sunny sky this afternoon. We could see a few passing clouds southeast of Birmingham this afternoon, but that’s about it. Temperatures this afternoon will remain below average with highs in the lower 80s. Winds will continue from the north-northwest at 5-10 mph bringing with it low humidity. It’ll be a beautiful afternoon to eat outdoors or go for a jog. If you plan on being out this evening, temperatures are forecast to cool into the low to mid 70s by 7 PM with a clear sky.

Cool Start to Wednesday: We’ll likely wake up Wednesday morning with temperatures a few degrees warmer than this morning. Most of us will end up in the mid to upper 50s with a few spots south of I-20 in the lower 60s. Wednesday is shaping up to be another beautiful afternoon with plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid 80s. Winds will continue tomorrow out of the north at 5-10 mph. If you are planning to attend the Birmingham Legion Soccer vs Pittsburgh game tomorrow evening at Protective Stadium, plan for a clear sky with temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

Gradually Warming Up: The good news about the rest of the week is that the weather is looking sunny and dry. Dry air heats up quickly in the afternoon hours, so temperatures will trend warmer as we head into the weekend. We will end up with a mostly sunny sky for the rest of the week with highs in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the low to mid 60s. Humidity levels will likely remain comfortable through the weekend. You’ll likely have to water your plants as the chance of rain remainss at 0% for the next seven days.

Weekend Forecast: The sunny and dry pattern will stick around over the weekend. The weather should be great for all college football games in the state on Saturday. Just make sure you apply the sunscreen if you plan on attending the Alabama, Auburn, or UAB games. The UV Index will remain in the very high category meaning you could burn within 15 minutes if directly exposed to the sun. Temperatures this weekend are forecast to climb into the upper 80s with overnight lows trending warmer in the mid to upper 60s. A few spots in our southwestern counties could approach 90°F. Humidity levels will increase a little, but it won’t be too muggy or uncomfortable. The weather models continue to show the dry and warm pattern sticking around for the first half of next week.

Tropical Update: The tropics remain fairly quiet for this time of the year. The peak of the season normally occurs during this week. We have no active storms, but we continue to watch two tropical waves. One tropical wave in the far eastern Atlantic Ocean has a 20% (low chance) to develop over the next five days. The second tropical wave is located in the Central Atlantic Ocean. It has a 30% chance to develop over the next five days. Models hint that this system has a chance to slowly form as it approaches Puerto Rico and possibly the Bahamas sometime next week. We have plenty of time to watch this wave, but no tropical impacts are expected to the United States over the next five to seven days.

