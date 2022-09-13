LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

CUTE: Noise complaint turns into officers celebrating girl’s quinceanera

Officers in North Carolina say a family welcomed them to celebrate a girl's quinceanera after...
Officers in North Carolina say a family welcomed them to celebrate a girl's quinceanera after the department received a noise complaint call.(Greensboro Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENSBORO, N.C. (Gray News) - North Carolina officers say a family recently welcomed them to be part of a special celebration.

The Greensboro Police Department reported it received a noise complaint call over the weekend. Arriving officers said they discovered that a young lady was celebrating her quinceanera.

The department said the family invited officers to join in on the celebration, which included enjoying some food.

Officers reportedly handed out stickers to kids and took a picture with the birthday girl.

The department wished the young lady a happy birthday while receiving no further noise complaints from the party.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some of the poison's effects are already obvious
A groundskeeping issue poisons the Ross Bridge golf course
Homewood Police release suspect information in deadly shooting investigation.
NEW PICTURES RELEASED: 35-year-old man shot and killed in Homewood
possible hazmat situation at Dog Days of Birmingham
Downtown doggy daycare evacuated after possible hazmat leak; facility to reopen Wednesday
The Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska announced on Monday country music star John Michael Montgomery...
Country music star injured after tour bus overturns in crash
A 51-year-old Birmingham woman died following a motorcycle accident Sunday, September 11,...
51-year-old woman dies following motorcycle accident in Birmingham

Latest News

Alfreda Fluker
Mistrial declared in Birmingham PD detective’s murder trial
FILE - Musician R. Kelly, center, leaves the Daley Center after a hearing in his child support...
Jury gets R. Kelly’s child pornography and trial-fixing case
The bill would mark the most significant abortion proposal by a Republican in Congress since...
GOP’s Graham unveils nationwide abortion ban after 15 weeks
Between August 2021 and February 2022, Casey White and Vicky White shared 949 phone calls.
Casey White, Vicky White shared nearly 1,000 phone calls before April escape
Ken Starr, who led the Whitewater investigation of former President Bill Clinton, has died at...
Ken Starr, whose probe led to Clinton impeachment, dies at age 76