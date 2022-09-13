Casey White, Vicky White shared nearly 1,000 phone calls before April escape

LawCall
Between August 2021 and February 2022, Casey White and Vicky White shared 949 phone calls.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - As investigators uncover further details about Casey White’s and Vicky White’s relationship, they discovered the two shared nearly 1,000 phone calls while Casey White was being held at Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer between August 2021 and February 2022.

According to Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton, Casey White and Vicky White developed a relationship while Casey White was being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center during the summer of 2021. Casey White was being held in Lauderdale County at the request of his attorney for better access.

Casey White was later moved back to Donaldson Correctional Facility where he shared phone calls with Vicky White nearly four times per day. Between August 2021 and February 2022, Sheriff Singleton says Casey White and Vicky White shared 949 phone calls.

Casey White was moved back to the Lauderdale County Detention Center on Feb. 25, 2022.

With the help of Vicky White, investigators say Casey White escaped from the detention center on April 29. That escape sparked a national manhunt for 11 days until they were caught on May 9 in Evansville, Indiana.

During a police pursuit, Vicky White died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. She died the night of May 9.

Casey White was transported to Alabama to await trial. He is charged with capital murder in the 2015 death of Connie Ridgeway. He has also since been charged with murder in Vicky White’s death.

Sheriff Singleton said he doesn’t know what the two talked about on the phone or for how long the calls would last.

