Boaz man accused of hitting man in head with aluminum bat over animal issue

ETOWAH Co, Ala. (WBRC) - A Boaz man was charged with attempted murder after Etowah County Sheriff’s Office deputies said he struck another man in the head with an aluminum baseball bat.

Deputies confirmed Dylan Ray Oliver, 28, of Boaz, was arrested on Sunday, September 11, 2022, according to Sheriff Jonathon Horton.

Horton said Oliver admitted to investigators he was angry over an animal issue that he was accusing the victim of committing.

Oliver fled the scene after the assault and was detained a short time later by deputies.

The victim was treated at Marshall Medical South before being taken to Huntsville Hospital where deputies said he is still in ICU.

Oliver is being held on a $100,000 cash bond for Attempted Murder at Etowah County Detention Center.

