Birmingham Xpress service to begin September 2022

Service will be complimentary for the first 30 days.
The City of Birmingham says Xpress will get commuters around the Magic City faster.
The City of Birmingham says Xpress will get commuters around the Magic City faster.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Xpress, Alabama’s first bus rapid transit system, will begin service Thursday, September 22, 2022.

Birmingham Jefferson County Transit Authority leaders said the service will provide rail-like efficiency with the flexibility of a bus, and quickly connect neighborhoods from east and west.

There are 32 stops between the Woodlawn Transit Center near Woodlawn High School and the CrossPlex Transit Center across Avenue W near the CrossPlex. The system will connect riders to health care, education, work, entertainment, retail, restaurants, and other public transit connections.

Birmingham Xpress hours of operation will be Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. There will be no Sunday service.

Service will be complimentary for the first 30 days.

For more information, including a map of the Birmingham Xpress route, please go to www.maxtransit.org/bx.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

