Birmingham Police Chief says the exhibition driving speed bumps have curtailed the dangerous driving

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Over the last few weeks you’ve likely driven over Birmingham’s new effort to stop exhibition driving.

The city placed speed bumps at two different intersections on 3rd Avenue.

One lies at the 3rd Avenue North and 19th Street North intersection according to Chief Thurmond, the speed bumps have successfully cut down on exhibition driving in the area.

Police are working with the Department of Transportation to make sure that success continues.

Chief Thurmond says they’re using portable strips in three different spots including here at the intersection of 3rd Avenue North and 20th Street North as well as at City Walk.

The Chief says they may change the formation of the speed bumps, or looking at different designs to make the streets safer.

“So we have seen some good results so far but we want to continue to do research to make sure that we are purchasing the right product, that will be the most effective for the city. So before we waste any tax payer dollars we want to make sure we put the right product out, that is going to give us the results we want,” said Chief Thurmond.

Chief Thurmond says so far, the dangerous driving has been almost nonexistent on the streets with the speed bumps.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.