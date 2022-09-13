Alabaster Internship Program for public service opens for students

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - The second term of the City of Alabaster’s Internship Program is about to begin and the city is inviting Thompson High School students to apply.

Last year the Alabaster Fire Department was the first to participate and it was a success.

The city wants to give students an opportunity to look at different career paths.

This year the city is looking for more applicants for different departments such as fire, police or public works.

Because last year was so successful for the Alabaster Fire Department, this year they are looking for two more interns.

If your student is interested, they can apply and the fire department will run the students through some testing and expose them to the duties of a firefighter.

Alabaster Fire Chief Tim Love said they’ve seen a decrease in young people interested in public service jobs. That’s why they are excited about this internship program.

“We are seeing fewer and fewer people go into public services especially into public safety, the fire service and the police service,” Love said. “It’s incumbent upon us to really get the message out about what this job entails and to educate them. "

The program is scheduled to begin at the end of this year and run to the end of the school year. For more information on how to apply, talk with your school counselor or contact the city’s human resources department.

