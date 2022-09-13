18-wheeler overturns on I-20/59EB at Deadman’s Curve
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A crash involving an overturned 18-wheeler on I-20/59 EB at Exit 130A commonly known as Deadman’s Curve, slowed traffic Tuesday afternoon.
The accident happened near 1st Ave N in Jefferson County around 1:30 p.m., according to ALGO Traffic crews.
No word on injuries.
