18-wheeler overturns on I-20/59EB at Deadman’s Curve

Overturned Vehicle on I-20/59 EB @ MP 130.2 at Exit 130A: 1st Ave N in Jefferson County.
Overturned Vehicle on I-20/59 EB @ MP 130.2 at Exit 130A: 1st Ave N in Jefferson County.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A crash involving an overturned 18-wheeler on I-20/59 EB at Exit 130A commonly known as Deadman’s Curve, slowed traffic Tuesday afternoon.

The accident happened near 1st Ave N in Jefferson County around 1:30 p.m., according to ALGO Traffic crews.

No word on injuries.

Overturned 18-wheeler at I-20/59 EB @ MP130.2 at Exit 130A
Overturned 18-wheeler at I-20/59 EB @ MP130.2 at Exit 130A

