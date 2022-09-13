18-wheeler overturns on I-20/59EB at Deadman’s Curve

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A crash involving an overturned 18-wheeler on I-20/59 EB at Exit 130A commonly known as Deadman’s Curve, slowed traffic Tuesday afternoon.

The accident happened near 1st Ave N in Jefferson County around 1:30 p.m., according to ALGO Traffic crews.

No word on injuries.

Crash involving Overturned Vehicle on I-20/59 EB @ MP 130.2 at Exit 130A: 1st Ave N in Jefferson County. Expect major delays. More details: https://t.co/5KWbHQT3Sg — ALGO Birmingham (@algo_bhm) September 13, 2022

Overturned 18-wheeler at I-20/59 EB @ MP130.2 at Exit 130A (WBRC)

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.