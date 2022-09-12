Stillman College President sets retirement date

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The woman credited with helping to save Stillman College announced that she’ll be retiring at the end of her contract.

School President Dr. Cynthia Warrick became the first woman to become president of Stillman College in 2017. She arrived at a time when the school faced financial difficulties and low student enrollment.

When asked why she announced her pending retirement Dr. Warrick cited her age as one reason. She’ll turn 69 in November. And she wanted to spend more time with family, especially her six grandchildren.

Dr. Warrick eliminated $40 million in debt while at Stillman College. The school is on firmer financial footing and enrollment increased during her tenure. “I really came here as an interim. And didn’t expect to be here this long. But the job called me and God called me. And we were able to accomplish miracles believe me. We were able to accomplish a lot in a short period of time.” Dr. Warrick explained.

Dr. Warrick will officially retire at the end of her contract on June 30,th 2023. Making her the retirement announcement now gives the Board of Trustees time to choose her replacement while she’s leading Stillman College.

