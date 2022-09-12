LawCall
Shelby County fair canceled for 2022

By Aajene Robinson
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - For the first time in 73 years, the Kiwanis Club of Columbiana is canceling the Shelby County Fair.

Sadly, President Sid Wheeler said with lack of attendance, volunteers and funds, they have to cancel the fair this year.

The 2021 fair attendance was about a third of what it was four years ago and with the low attendance, Wheeler said it’s hard to attract a midway company to bring in games and rides.

“If you can solve that problem, it would solve all the rest of them,” Wheeler said.

On top of that it takes a lot of time, work and people to put on a fair, and with only eight volunteers in the Kiwanis Club, it’s impossible for them to do on their own.

“We used to get reimbursed by the state a portion of the premiums we paid out for the exhibit winners,” Wheeler said. “When the center board was dissolved that funding went away and it was significant to little fairs like us.”

Without the fair the Kiwanis Club of Columbiana leaders said they can’t give back to the community.

“We donated about 8 thousand dollars a year to the libraries of South Shelby County, and then we sponsored the Key Club, the Boy Scouts, the Girl Scouts and the Cub Scouts,” Wheeler said. “Just about anything we could find that some kid was doing.”

They welcome any kind of help they can get donations and volunteers.

