Police investigating homicide in West Birmingham(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say they are investigating a homicide that happened in West Birmingham on September 11.

This happened in the 5600 block of Avenue I. So far, no word on what led up to this homicide.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

