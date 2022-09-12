LawCall
One person shot in Jones Valley

By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after one person was shot in the Jones Valley area on September 11.

This happened in the 2400 block of Carlos Avenue SW. Police say the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and that a suspect is in custody.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

