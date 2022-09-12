Mental health impacts on rise in violent crime

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A stretch in violent crime continued throughout Jefferson County over the weekend. Crime happening may have you feeling frustrated, fearful or worried about the safety of your community.

Dr. Josh Klapow said these feelings are normal to have.

“When violent events happen, our natural, hard-wired response is to be fearful or anxious or on guard,” said Klapow.

The closest to the situation usually feels an intense impact from the situation, but it is important to remember that something tragic can happen anywhere.

Klapow recommends talking to loved ones about your feelings. That can help ease the strong feelings of anxiety, but if they don’t go away after few days, that is a sign to seek help from a professional.

“If you’re feeling sad and scared and anxious, there’s probably someone else that feels the same way. And I know that there are lots of people here who want to help you, you just need to reach out for that help.”

Klapow also recommends unplugging from the information if the amount of it overwhelms you.

“You have to draw a line between staying informed and staying vigilant about what’s going on, but also recognizing that with any given moment, any given day or hour, we may need a break.”

Lastly, Klapow recommends immersing yourself in an activity that makes you feel calm. He said it’s normal to feel guilty doing something you enjoy when something terrible has happened. It doesn’t mean you don’t care, it means you are taking care of yourself so you can stay a part of the community.

