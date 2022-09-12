Major crash on I-59 NB at I-459 blocks lanes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There were big rush hour delays in the Birmingham area Monday night following a major crash on I-59 NB at Exit 137 at I-459.

The accident happened around 5:30, according to ALGO Traffic crews.

The through lanes were blocked in the area backing up traffic for miles.

Major Crash on I-59 NB @ MP 137.1 at Exit 137: I-459 in Birmingham. Expect major delays. More details: https://t.co/C9OafH2xpN — ALGO Birmingham (@algo_bhm) September 12, 2022

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.