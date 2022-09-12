LawCall
Major crash on I-59 NB at I-459 blocks lanes

I-59 NB @ MP137.1 at Exit 137: I-459 in Birmingham.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There were big rush hour delays in the Birmingham area Monday night following a major crash on I-59 NB at Exit 137 at I-459.

The accident happened around 5:30, according to ALGO Traffic crews.

The through lanes were blocked in the area backing up traffic for miles.

