Jefferson Co. coroner needs help finding families of 2 men

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office is requesting assistance in locating family of two decedents who recently died in Jefferson County. If you are family or if you have knowledge of family, please call the Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office at 205-930-3603.

The coroner’s office says 47-year-old Reginald Leshawn Green (homeless/transient) of Midfield, Alabama was found and pronounced dead at the Midfield Community Center on Sept. 1 around 8 a.m.

Green was found unresponsive lying in a ditch behind the community center by City of Midfield Street Department employees mowing grass. No evidence of foul play or trauma was detected.

The coroner’s office say all attempts to identify and locate family have failed. Green has lived at multiple addresses in southwest Birmingham, Midfield, Fairfield, Dolomite, and Bessemer dating back to the mid 1990′s.

Authorities are also searching for family of 71-year-old Jimmie Dale Evans of Tarrant, Alabama. Evans was found and pronounced at his apartment in the 800 block of Bell Avenue in Tarrant on Sept. 5 around 10:20 a.m.

Police say Evans was found unresponsive inside his private apartment by first responders performing a welfare check at the request of Evans’s friend. The cause of death is pending and no evidence of foul play or trauma was detected.

All attempts to identify and locate family have failed, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

