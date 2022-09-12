Jasper man accused of killing his stepfather during an argument

WALKER Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A Jasper man is accused of shooting and killing his stepfather during an argument on Saturday, September 10, 2022.

The Walker County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call through Walker 911, and patrol deputies were dispatched to a house on Fall City Road in the Manchester community.

Deputies said they found a man who had been shot to death. Roger Wolfe, 61, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary investigations and a witness statement led investigators to believe Wolfe was shot by his stepson during an argument.

Jamie Lee Vines, 40 of Jasper, was taken into custody and taken to the Walker County Jail.

Monday morning, Investigator Carl Carpenter met with District Attorney Bill Adair’s Office and secured a warrant for Intentional Murder. Also Monday, Vines appeared before District Court Judge Henry Allred, was issued a bond of $250,000 cash at his initial appearance and bond hearing.

